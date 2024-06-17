Spotify’s “Supremium” subscription tier to arrive “later this year”, according to reports

Spotify’s “Supremium” subscription plan with access to high-fidelity audio looks set to land this year, as reports claim it will also include new tools for creating playlists and managing your song library.

Mentions of the “Supremium” tier began back in 2021. In June 2023, it was again reported that it would arrive that same year along with audiobook access. This feature was rolled out to standard premium users instead.

Now, sources are again claiming the subscription plan will arrive this year instead, and will be priced at “at least $5 more per month”. It is also alleged that it will be “an add-on” for existing subscribers, according to Bloomberg.

The publication also claims that “customers who choose to upgrade” to the new plan when it launches “will generate additional sales for [Spotify] and its business partners”.

In October 2023, a leak reported by The Independent originally alleged that the new tier would cost $19.99, citing its source as technology expert Chris Messina, who found mentions of the update within Spotify.

As Spotify currently charges $11.99 for a standard/individual premium subscriber, if “Supremium” was to be an add on, we’ll be looking at a slightly lower cost of $16.99 in total, providing that it is the minimum of the $5 increase.

In other Spotify-related news, the streaming platform released its first ever European Loud & Clear data earlier this week. The data captures artist royalty payments from across the European Union for the first time since its inception.

As one of its key findings, Spotify found that in 2023, more than 15,000 European artists generated over €10,000, and more than 25,000 generated over €5,000, “enabling artists to live off their art”.

MusicTech will provide more information on Spotify “Supremium” as we get it. In the meantime, you can also check out more from Spotify via its Newsroom.