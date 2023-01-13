Spotify’s next Stream On event is happening in March 2023

Spotify announced Spotify HiFi at the first Stream On event in 2021

Spotify has announced the date for this year’s Stream On event, where it is set to unveil new product updates and tools for creatives, as well as exclusive podcasts.

The Stream On event is set to take place this 8 March at 1PM Eastern Time from Arts District in Los Angeles via Spotify’s YouTube channel.

Spotify has promised that the creator-oriented event will present new possibilities for creators to “better connect with and build a truly global audience”, promising new tools and developments that will allow creators to be discovered by new audiences and build a community of fans.

Spotify also announced Spotify HiFi at the first Stream On event in 2021 and delivered an update on the feature in the 2022 event, though the streaming platform has not addressed if there will be any updates on the feature at this year’s Stream On.

Rumours of an alleged “Spotify Platinum” plan surfaced on Reddit last October, when a user (u/nearlymind) claimed to receive a post-cancellation survey asking if they would like to subscribe to Platinum in the “next 30 days” for $19.99.

In the thread, the user shared a screenshot that reveals supposed features for the Platinum tier, including HiFi, Studio Sound, Headphone Tuner, Audio Insights, Library Pro, Playlist Pro, and Limited ad-supported Spotify podcasts.

At the time of writing, Spotify has not yet announced such a Platinum plan.

Stay tuned for more on Spotify’s Stream On 2023 event.