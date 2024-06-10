Spotify claims it’s enabling musicians to make a living: “More than 25,000 European artists are now generating over €5,000”

Spotify says it is reaching new record payouts, with European artists generating almost €1.5bn on Spotify in 2023.

Spotify has released its European Loud & Clear data report, in which it captures artist royalty payments from across the European Union for the first time since its inception. The platform shares these findings in order to showcase “the current streaming economy, the players, and the process from the region at large”.

Spotify is currently the only streaming provider to share data on artist remuneration. This new report follows on from the global edition of Loud & Clear, which was released last March, offering a closer look into streaming markets such as that of France, Italy, and Germany.

Most notably, the streaming mega giant says that in 2023, more than 15,000 European artists generated over €10,000, and more than 25,000 generated over €5,000, “enabling artists to live off their art”.

Elsewhere in its key findings, it also celebrates reaching new record payouts, sharing that European artists generated almost €1.5 billion on Spotify last year, an increase of 16 percent year-on-year, and more than 3x from 2017.

44 percent of all royalties generated in the EU were from EU artists in 2023, the highest level since these data records began. Additionally, more than half of all royalties generated by EU artists were by those who perform in a non-English language (55 percent).

European artists were also discovered by new listeners approximately 28 billion times on Spotify globally, with 50,000 EU artists added to editorial playlists during 2023.

Federica Tremolada, Spotify’s General Manager of Europe, states, “At Spotify, we believe artists across the globe deserve transparency about the economics of music streaming. That is why we are thrilled to introduce Spotify’s European Loud and Clear data for the first time, after our global and local reports in some markets across Europe. Showcasing how streaming empowers European artists to transcend geographical boundaries and build global fanbases is a key part of our mission.”

Tremolada continues, “Every year, Spotify has paid out more and more money in streaming royalties, resulting in record revenues and growth for rights holders on behalf of artists and songwriters – and in the last year alone, we paid out almost €1.5 billion to European artists, with more than 15,000 EU artists generated over €10,000 in revenue. We’re excited to see European artists continue to grow their revenue and visibility across the world.”

View Spotify’s global Loud & Clear round up, or uncover more of its market-specific data.