Spotify says artists should “actively discourage” fans from “inorganically” streaming music

Streaming giant Spotify has laid out new policies on artificial streaming, saying that artists should discourage fans from streaming music “inorganically”.

On Spotify’s artificial streaming policy webpage an FAQ is titled: “Is it okay to encourage my fans to stream my music on loop?” According to Spotify, “Fans inorganically streaming your music on loop or attempting to manipulate Spotify by using automated processes (e.g. bots or scripts) is behaviour that you should actively discourage.”

So what is an ‘artificial stream’? Spotify says, “An artificial stream is a stream that doesn’t reflect genuine user listening intent, including any instance of attempting to manipulate streaming services like Spotify by using automated processes (like bots or scripts). If left undetected, artificial streams dilute the royalty pool, shifting revenue from legitimate artists to bad actors. They also undermine the fair playing field that streaming represents.”

Spotify adds that while artists should encourage fans to stream their music, “You should not encourage or support coordinated efforts from fans to stream your music inauthentically.”

While Spotify doesn’t explicitly state what counts as inauthentic streaming, we might assume that the platform isn’t fond of artists sharing information on how to use multiple accounts to increase streams, for example.

Some superfans may genuinely want to listen to their new favourite songs on repeat, but Spotify explains that it can spot when streaming is inauthentic, and will penalise it.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Spotify’s ‘Supremium’ subscription service may arrive later this year, and could include access to high-fidelity audio, as well as new tools for creating playlists and managing your library.

