Spitfire Audio’s co-founder Christian Henson to “take a break” after “transphobic” tweet supporting JK Rowling

Many Twitter users and Spitfire Audio customers claim they will boycott the brand following the comments.

British sample library developer Spitfire Audio has announced that its co-founder, Christian Henson, will be “taking a break” from the brand, following comments he made stating that he is not a supporter of the transgender community.

In a since-deleted tweet posted on 5 September, Henson outwardly expressed his support of Harry Potter author JK Rowling and Father Ted co-creator Graham ‘Glinner’ Linehan – both of whom have received backlash regarding their views on transgender people. The BAFTA- and Ivor Novello-nominated soundtrack composer has also deleted his Twitter account following criticism from Spitfire Audio followers and artists such as Ólafur Arnalds and Tori Letzler.

“As a parent I can no longer keep my mouth shut about this. I’m in full support of glinner & @jk_rowling,” he wrote, attaching a link to a YouTube video entitled ‘Stewart Lee should hand in his comedy card.’

“Please look into this,” Henson added. “If you have young children it’s in the post if you have autistic children it’s probably already on your doormat.”

While remaining online for less than twenty-four hours before being deleted by Henson, the tweet was quick to be noticed by hundreds of Spitfire Audio users, who claimed they will boycott the company as a result of the comments.

Since Henson’s tweet was deleted, Spitfire Audio CEO Will Evans has released a statement regarding the incident on Spitfire’s Twitter page. The brand claims that Henson’s views do not reflect those of the company and that the co-founder has now taken a “break” from working with the brand.

“Absolutely shocked and disgusted to see Christian Henson use the spitfire platform to spread hate speech. @SpitfireAudio what are you going to do? We’re watching” wrote one user in to Henson’s original tweet.

“Christian Henson and Spitfire Audio have done lots of inclusionary work for composers. It’s brutal he now aligns himself with transphobia,” wrote another user. Paediatrician Alastair McAlpine called Henson�’s tweet “Transphobic nonsense.”

Producer and composer Ólafur Arnalds reached out to Henson to reconsider his stance, saying “You are someone who prides himself [on] a community that welcomes [people] regardless of their background. I realise there are nuances to the issue but blanket statements like that hurt those in the communities you have helped created and those who most need our support.”

Indie pop artist Left At London responded to Henson in a thread, saying that she “will no longer be using Spitfire products in future projects I make until [Henson] publicly denounce[s] this mindless systemic violence.” She also told Henson that “Lack of support of trans people, painting us as sexual deviants doesn’t make you a well-meaning father, even read in the best of faiths. It makes you a bigot.”

However, many users have also supported Henson in his comments. Filmmaker Hayden Hewitt says that Henson has been “railroaded” by Spitfire Audio and Twitter users. In response to Spitfire’s statement, he added: “How dare someone be honest, truthful and open when what you really have to do is take a knee blindly to an ideology and never question anything.”

Another user criticised Spitfire’s apology, stating that the brand’s goal of “building an inclusive environment” is “specifically exclud[ing] people.”

MusicTech reached out to Spitfire Audio on its position and future alignment with Henson. We received the following, signed by Will Evans:

“Spitfire Audio strives to promote inclusivity amongst our collaborators, staff and the wider community. We hope this is visible through our editorial content and the amazing people who make libraries with us. Christian’s Tweet has brought this into question.

“Spitfire Audio makes instruments for everyone – without exception – and alongside this we have worked to cultivate a community where everyone belongs, and no one is excluded.

“We feel it is important to reiterate that we stand resolutely and absolutely behind advocating for inclusivity and diversity in music – this extends to the LGBTQ+ community, and in the world in general.”

This is an ongoing situation, and we have reached out to Spitfire Audio for further comment. We will keep you up to date with any further developments.