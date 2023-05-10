SoundCloud’s new tool lets artists DM their most loyal fans

“This partnership provides our members and their artists with new revenue opportunities, as well as empowering fans to directly support their favourite artists from across Merlin’s global membership,” says Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin

SoundCloud has unveiled a new tool that highlights an artist’s most engaged fans and allows them to message them on the platform.

The tool has been added as part of SoundCloud’s deal with independent digital music licenser, Merlin.

The partnership has elevated SoundCloud’s Fan-Powered Royalties model. This allows artists to earn money from their fan’s listening behaviour, rather than their plays being pooled and distributed through the traditional pro-rata model.

The Fans tool has been used in beta by 10,000 musicians. This means they have been able to direct message (DM) their super-fans, with the option to attach a track to these communications. This could mean sending a super-fan a demo, or other unreleased music.

Since Monday (8 May), SoundCloud has expanded the beta availability of its Fans feature to more than 50,000 artists.

“At SoundCloud, we’re committed to being artist-first,” says Eliah Seton, Chief Executive Officer of SoundCloud. “The FPR model makes streaming royalties more equitable, helps artists benefit directly from their fans, and opens the door for more meaningful fan-to-artist connection. I’m thrilled that Merlin’s extraordinary community of independent labels and distributors, and by extension their artists, will now benefit.”

“This partnership provides our members and their artists with new revenue opportunities, as well as empowering fans to directly support their favourite artists from across Merlin’s global membership,” continues Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin.

SoundCloud has stated that the tool is aimed at letting artists build relationships with fans on the platform, ask for feedback on tracks, and even help with the promotion of events.

However, the platform has ushered that users can opt-out if they do not want to be contacted by artists.

For more information about SoundCloud’s new Fan tool, you can head to MerlinNetwork.org.