Campaign launched to help young people facing financial barriers attend festivals 

The scheme aims to help those who are yet to attend their first festival due to the impact of COVID-19 and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

A campaign has been launched to help young adults impacted by COVID-19 and the cost of living crisis attend their first festival.

Launched by the Association Of Independent Festivals (AIF), First Festival will support those who have not been able to attend music festivals since turning 18. The movement is said to have taken inspiration from Italy, Germany, France and Spain where everyone turning 18 gets a voucher from their Government to spend on culture.

Those whose 18th birthday falls between September 1 2019 and August 31 2023, could be eligible for the scheme. Those looking to register will need to verify their age and select the festivals they would like to attend from the selections available. 27 UK festivals, including Kendal Calling and NASS Festival are currently involved in the scheme.

As this scheme is crowdfunded, it runs on donations from individuals, organisations and the music industry. Eligible people will be able to buy tickets for just £18 when available after funding picks up pace, including booking fee, as opposed to your usual cost which is often well over £100.

“During Covid in 2020 and 2021, most young people missed out on the chance to attend their first festival. What we had taken for granted in years gone by, they missed entirely. That made us consider just how important this rite of passage is,” says the AIF on its Crowdfunder site.

“We know, too, that many people face challenges in life that mean they miss out on a festival experience. This year, the cost of living crisis is impacting on people too, pushing a first festival out of reach for individuals and families.”

“We want to tackle all of this. So we’re here to begin to make that change,” it concludes.

You can find out more on the First Festival website.