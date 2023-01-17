Learn how to master tracks and run a record label with Saffron’s 7 Days of Sound workshops for women, non-binary and trans people

The event is developed by a non-profit organisation in Bristol.

Saffron, a UK-based non-profit organisation, has organised the third instalment of its online workshops – designed to support and offer opportunities to women and non-binary musicians.

Named 7 Days of Sound, the event takes place over the space of a week, and offers aspiring producers and musicians the opportunity to learn about the industry and receive advice from industry experts.

This is the third instalment of the series, which was first organised by the Bristol-based company in 2015.

In the week’s worth of music tech workshops, women, non-binary people and members of the trans community will have the opportunity to access sessions about all aspects of the music world.

These include advice on mastering a record, tips about running a recording studio and help with DJing and music production. A full itinerary of the scheduled workshops is already available to view online.

The event will run from 27 January through 2 February and is available on a pay-what-you-can basis – ensuring that no one is forced to sit out of the event due to financial barriers.

Guests participating in this year’s workshops include electronic musician rRoxymore and renowned DJ Manuka Honey, as well as XL Recordings’ in-house engineer Josette Joseph. Brands including Ableton, Spitfire Audio and Novation are also sponsoring the event.

In addition, Björk’s mastering engineer, Heba Kadry, is listed as taking part in the upcoming event. Here, she will document her journey into the world of engineering, discuss her approach to working with artists and take questions regarding her processes behind the desk.

Find further information and tickets for 2023’s 7 Days of Sound on Saffron’s website.