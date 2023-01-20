Richie Hawtin launching electronic music PhD scholarship at UK university 

Only one candidate can be selected and applications are running until 10 February.

Electronic music legend Richie Hawtin is launching a new PhD scholarship at Huddersfield University in the UK, set to start in September 2023.

The Richie Hawtin PhD Scholarship in Electronic Music, Cultures and Production will prepare a budding student for a career in electronic music, with the opportunity to research topics such as electronic music cultures and subcultures, clubbing, raving, and socio-sonic aesthetics, ethnographies, audiences, business and marketing, legal aspects, and much more.

The successful candidate will receive a full waiver of the course’s tuition fees. They’ll also receive automatic consideration for the Creative Music Production Scholarship and/or the Nitin Sawhney Scholarship in Popular Music (both of which provide an annual stipend of £17,668 in addition to a fee-waiver).

Hawtin himself will be offering tutorial support throughout the PhD course, which will run for three years, alongside “world-renowned staff” at the university, a press release says. The campus features more than 20 different recording and production studios, all equipped with top-of-the-line hardware, software and plugins.

The University Of Huddersfield’s music department is also ranked 5th in the UK for music research and is ranked 25th in the QS World University Subject Rank. Hawtin said of the scholarship in a press release, “I’m honoured to continue my relationship with the University of Huddersfield and participate in their PhD Scholarship program.”

He continued, “My hope is to offer my experience and insight into the many areas of Techno culture which I’ve been involved in over the past thirty years. To assist in a student’s exploration of the past and inner workings of our industry and help them offer new critical analysis from a contemporary perspective.”

Only one candidate will be selected for the scholarship. Applications are running until 10 February.

Find out more information at research.hud.ac.uk.