Raised fees are “shattering” Discogs’ community, sellers say

Rising fees are “shattering” Discogs’ vinyl community, The Verge is reporting.

In recent years, Discogs has been huge among vinyl collectors and music fans, the platform giving them the chance to buy even the most obscure records and look up information about numerous artists and releases too.

“Some people just buy records for the album art hanging on the wall,” says Doug Martin, who’s been selling on Discogs since 2020, in comparison to Discogs users. “These were real fans listening to real music who cared about the format and the medium. That’s what attracted me in the beginning.”

But while Discogs has been a huge part of the internet for music aficionados, many sellers are unhappy with rising fees and restrictions, and the slightly outdated feel of the site.