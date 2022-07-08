Netflix is set to start using Sennheiser’s new Ambeo spatial audio, starting with Stranger Things

The new development aims to enhance the audio experience for those without access to a top-tier surround sound system.

Tech giant Sennheiser has developed a new two-channel spatial audio system that can be easily accessed on standard stereo speakers. Named the Ambeo, the development is set to be accessible on a range of Netflix series, including season four of Stranger Things.

A brand new approach to spatial audio that doesn’t require a surround sound system, the latest development by Sennheiser is determined to bring an improved audio experience for Netflix users around the globe.

Designed for those unable to reap the benefits of spatial audio technology such as Dolby Atmos, the introduction of Ambeo aims to provide a powerful, improved listening experience that mimics that of a surround sound system.

Easily accessed through headphones, laptops and TV speakers, the technology works by rendering a standard audio mix into two separate channels, allowing the sound quality to be intricately controlled without the need for a separate mix.

Netflix has already established itself to be the first streaming service to use the technology, showcasing it on the fourth season of the hit series Stranger Things. Other shows set to utilise Ambeo include The Witcher, Red Notice and the upcoming Resident Evil series– a live-action remake of the video game.

An ability for the technology to evenly balance tone, retain dialogue integrity and “respect the original mix” is what sets Ambeo apart from similar rendering systems on the market according to a Sennheiser press statement. What’s more, the launch is determined to provide a transparent, high-quality sound, with a spokesperson stating: “In a nutshell: Sennheiser 2-Channel Spatial Audio seeks to translate mixer intent, not to overpower it.”

Ambeo audio is currently accessible for all Netflix users, with the company already making it the default setting for two-channel set-ups. No adjustments will need to be made to the settings, also long as the device’s audio output is set to stereo.

Further additions to Ambeo soundtracks can be found by searching ‘Spatial Audio’ in the Netflix search bar.