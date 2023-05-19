Moby says animal rights activism is his “day job”: “That’s my primary purpose”

The electronic musician talks about using his production company, Little Walnut, to spread awareness of his principles

Moby has said that animal rights activism is his “day job” after releasing Punk Rock Vegan Movie, a documentary revealing the connection between plant-based lifestyles and the hardcore scenes of the 80’s and 90’s.

The film, which came out earlier this year under his TV production company, struck a new realisation in Moby.

The artist told Billboard: “As time has passed, I’ve come to realise that my day job is actually animal rights activism.

“That’s my primary purpose, and part of that was making this movie and giving it away for free. I wanted to try and do my little part to remind people that principles are good, and compromising principles is generally a bad idea…

“This algorithm-accommodating culture that we live in, it’s making my brain hurt. Who on their deathbed wants to remember, ‘Oh, I did a mildly effective job accommodating algorithms invented by someone in China.’ That’s not a good life.”

Moby, 57, narrated, directed and soundtracked the project. He also had cameos from members of Bad Brains, the Misfits, Crass, Fugazi and more.

But in the same interview, he also admitted he didn’t want to tour again: “At the risk of sounding melodramatic, one of my goals in life is to never go on tour again as long as I live.

“In the spirit of honesty and full disclosure, it probably costs more to make these orchestral records with tons of guests and fancy orchestras than will ever be generated in revenue.

“So it’s purely… and maybe I even feel a little guilty about this because it seems quite selfish… it’s just a labour of love.”