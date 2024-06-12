“The end of an era”: MasterSounds to build final units of its DJ mixers and more ahead of journey in “different direction”

The brand will continue to offer aftercare for all of its products now and in the future.

MasterSounds is building the final units of its DJ mixers, FX units, ISO4s and LinearPOWER supplies, of which it will soon cease production.

The end of this chapter has been announced by founder Ryan Shaw in a statement shared on the MasterSounds website and social media channels. It will continue to offer aftercare support for all of its products now and in the future, and all is not lost as there is an “exciting road ahead”.

Shaw founded MasterSounds in 2008. He then formed a partnership with Andy Rigby-Jones of Union Audio in 2016 to launch a range of rotary DJ mixers and other products across the years. Shaw says that MasterSounds and Union Audio will continue their journeys of discovery “in different directions” following the final sales of these products.

Shaw’s statement reads, “As we hit mid 2024, I wanted to give everyone reading this a heads up, to let you know that we are currently building our final units of MasterSounds DJ mixers, FX units, ISO4s and LinearPOWER supplies, once these are gone, we won’t be producing or selling any more of the above products, which I truly believe will become classics of the future.”

He continues, “From our chance meeting in 2016, myself and partner Andy Rigby-Jones [Union Audio founder] set out on a mission to create and sell truly wonderful esoteric audio products. Our vision was to create equipment that is truly world class, with our esoteric principles of sound and simplicity at the fore. A vision that turned into an amazing reality, creating products and friendships that will last a lifetime.

“It’s been an amazing journey of discovery, and one MasterSounds and Union Audio are continuing to make in different directions. Here at MasterSounds, we will continue to offer our first rate aftercare to all products now and in the future, and look forward to an exciting road ahead.”

Shaw also offers his thanks “for the unrivalled support” given to MasterSounds over the past eight years, and to “Andy and his amazing team of true lifelong friends at Union Audio for one hell of a ride”.

Find out more and purchase the final run of products over at MasterSounds.