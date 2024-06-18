Iconic music shop Manny’s returns with digital pop-up store in partnership with BandLab

Following the acquisition of iconic New York music store Manny’s by Vista Musical Instruments in January, Manny’s is returning as a digital pop-up store in collaboration with BandLab.

BandLab is currently the world’s largest social music creation platform, with over 100 million users as of March 2024. Now, this new partnership is designed to bring Manny’s to BandLab’s vast community of creators, offering special discounts and exclusive access on musical instruments from brands like Harmony and Heritage Guitars, with more to come soon.

Founded in 1935, Manny’s holds a storied history in the world of music retail, having sold instruments to legendary names including Jimi Hendrix and Bob Marley. The store, located on New York’s 48th Street, was acquired by retail giant Sam Ash in 1999, before closing 10 years later in 2009.

A brick-and-mortar store for decades, this new partnership with BandLab marks a new – and to some, unexpected – chapter in the Manny’s story.

“We are thrilled to partner with BandLab to bring Manny’s legendary stories and unparalleled service to a new generation of musicians,” says David Nam Le, General Manager at Vista Musical Instruments.

“This collaboration represents a perfect synergy between two brands who share a passion for supporting and inspiring emerging talent. Together, we look forward to fuelling the creative spark within every musician and helping them realise their full potential.”

Upon the acquisition of Manny’s from Sam Ash by Vista Musical Instruments, VMI CEO Meng Ru Kuok said: “Manny’s is an incredible brand with a rich storied history since it was founded on 48th Street, New York City in 1935.

“From supporting beginners buying their very first guitar to legends like Jimi Hendrix and Bob Marley, it’s unquestionable the impact Manny’s has made on the world of music. We’re proud and grateful to have the opportunity to shape its next chapter to ensure its legacy remains meaningful to future generations of musicians.”

For more information, and to check out the new Manny’s digital pop-up store, head to mannys.com.

Editor’s note: Vista Musical Instruments and Guitar.com are both part of Caldecott Music Group.