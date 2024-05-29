“I have an entire army of people that need their pay cheque”: Docuseries executively produced by Eminem explores the internet’s impact on the music business

How Music Got Free is narrated by rapper and producer Method Man, and features interviews with Eminem, 50 Cent, Timbaland, and more.

A two-part docuseries on the impact of technology on the music industry is set to land this June. Both Eminem and LeBron James served as executive producers, among Maverick Carter, Paul Rosenberg and Steve Stoute.

The series, called How Music Got Free, will land on Paramount+ on 11 June in the US and Canada, and the following day in the UK, Australia, Latin America, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary first premiered at SXSW earlier this year, and “details the fascinating, and often funny, inside story of the technology-driven disruption that changed music during the late-’90s and early-2000s”.

The trailer’s description continues, “File sharing technology, combined with the insatiable demand for new music, created both the means and the motive for millions of young people to participate in outright theft – and be celebrated for it.

“From New York City, to Los Angeles, to the small factory town of Shelby, North Carolina, the two-part series features the quirky genius of the heretofore-unknown ‘pirates,’ the drama of the FBI investigations and convictions, and the frontline accounts of music’s biggest artists and executives.”

The series is narrated by rapper and producer Method Man, and features interviews with Eminem, 50 Cent, Timbaland, Jimmy Iovine, Rocsi Diaz, Rhymefest, Steve Stoute and more. You can check out the trailer below, in which Eminem hilariously reveals he originally “thought Yahoo was a person”.

“As a filmmaker, I wanted to challenge the narrow lens of who we regard as tech innovators,” series director Alexandria Stapleton says. “How Music Got Free is a story that proves brilliant minds can be found in unlikely places, like the rural, forgotten factory town of Shelby, North Carolina.”

Stream How Music Got Free via Paramount+ from 11 June.