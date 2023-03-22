Half of gig goers experience hearing damage after music events, study finds

Only one in five surveyed said they knew what a safe decibel rate was

Results from a new study have revealed that half of gig-goers experience ringing in their ears after attending music events, with just one in ten wearing earplugs to protect their hearing.

The results were found through a survey hosted by ticket reselling platform, Ticketswap, which has now launched a “sonic safety campaign” called #dontmissabeat, aiming to educate people about tinnitus and hearing loss, while encouraging the use of earplugs.

Its survey found that just one in five knew what a safe decibel rate was, and that fewer than 50 per cent of music fans know what tinnitus is. The condition is irreversible, and leaves sufferers with ringing and buzzing in their ears, but can be prevented by wearing ear protection when around loud noise levels.

According to the World Health Organisation, one in two young people are at risk of noise-induced hearing loss, due to the lack of ear protection used at festivals, concerts and nightclubs.

Founder and Director at the UK Hearing Conservation Association, Clare Forshaw, said following the results of Ticketswap’s survey: “Many of us love the buzz and enjoyment from attending gigs and festivals. However, as sound levels can reach over 100dB, even short gigs have the potential to cause irreversible harm such as deafness, tinnitus, oversensitivity to noise added to increased risks for early onset dementia and cognitive impairment.

She added, “That’s why we believe everyone should be enjoying sound in a safe way so it can last a lifetime. You can enjoy live music in a safe way by using the right earplugs; so you still get the full experience but without the harmful levels, avoiding being right in front of the speakers and giving your ears a rest are all simple ways you can enjoy sound in a sustainable and healthy way.”

You can find out more about the #dontmissabeat campaign at Ticketswap.com.