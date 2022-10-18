Cathy Guetta launches DJAAYZ, a free DJ booking app for venues in the UK and France

The new app allows DJs to set their rates, describe their genre and list what events they’re available for.

Cathy Guetta and Raphaël Aflalo have released a new DJ booking app called DJAAYZ has been launched in the UK and France, created for DJs and event organisers – and it’s free to download.

The app hosts over 1,000 DJ profiles selected by professionals and allows users to search by genre of music, location, name, budget and date they’re hoping to book the talent for. The app can even sync to your calendar to keep track of bookings.

It shows a featured list of top-rated DJs for the local area on the homepage for those who are new to booking. A favourites tab is where users can keep track of their dream bookings or DJs they’ve worked with before.

If you’re a DJ yourself, to register you’ll need a referral code from a current member of the DJAAYZ network. So if you’re not already connected to some of the DJs around you, you may need to do a spot of networking to help you get signed up.

Those listed can show the languages they speak and tag their musical inspirations who influence them, alongside listing their fee and event types they’re available for.

The app has been brought to life by DJ and producer Cathy Guetta (also the ex-wife of David Guetta) and talent agent Raphaël Aflalo. In a statement about the launch of DJAAYZ (via DJ Mag), Guetta said, “I want to give everyone the opportunity to have access to a professional DJ because music is the success of a successful party.”

On the official DJAAYZ website, the brand explains: “The app DJAAYZ was designed and developed by a London-based team of specialists with more than two decades of experience in the music industry. Over the past decade, they’ve teamed up with the most renowned artists, brands and digital professionals, and managed some of the biggest music events on the planet.”

You can download DJAAYZ for free via the Apple App Store or Google Play now.