New venue from Printworks organisers, Drumsheds, opening in London

Located in Meridian Water, the venue will reportedly hold up to 15,000 people.

The Printworks organisers are opening a new venue in London this autumn.

Drumsheds is located in Meridian Water, four minutes from Tottenham Hale underground station. It’s going to be in what used to be an IKEA warehouse.

Broadwick Live is behind the new plans to turn the disused 608,000 sq ft building into a venue that will hold up to 15,000 people. This makes it one of the largest indoor venues in London. It’s set to host “a carefully curated programme of music, arts, culture and community”.

Broadwick Live’s director of strategy Simeon Aldred says, “We want Drumsheds, like all the spaces we create, to be new centres of cultural gravity that provide the basis for human connection. A connection that people crave now more than ever”.

Like Printworks, it’s leaving industrial elements of the building in place. These include “old lift shafts, loading bays, sprawling floors and machinery as they transition through the impressive space”.

It follows the old Drumsheds, which closed last January after a farewell event hosted by The Hydra. It featured b2b sets from Ben UFO and Joy Orbison and Four Tet and Floating Points.

Printworks is closed as the area is being redeveloped, but Broadwick plans to reopen the venue in 2026. The final show until then took place on 1 May with the likes of Bicep, Peggy Gou, Róisín Murphy and Sherelle.

It also opened two venues in the London district of Silvertown last year. Silverworks Island is an open-air 20,000-capacity venue first known as Dockyards, and The Beams, a venue that recently played host to the visual art exhibition Thin Air.

Broadwick also redeveloped the Deport Mayfield space in Manchester. The venue hosts a range of events, including The Warehouse Project.

To learn more, visit the Drumsheds website.