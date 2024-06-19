This DJ has a price list for overplayed song requests, and Mr Brightside will cost you a grand

There are more costs that would make Brandon Flowers confess “I just can’t look, it’s killing me”.

A business savvy DJ based in Colchester has introduced a price list for overplayed song requests, with The Killers’ Mr. Brightside set to cost you a whopping £1,000.

Want a song playing ASAP because you’ll be leaving soon? It’s someone’s birthday? Well, if Colin Gingell-Good – aka DJ PressPlay – is behind the decks, it may well cost you a pretty penny.

In an interview with the Daily Gazette, Gingell-Good says, “Some people don’t understand why we DJs do this, and that we are playing songs to keep the vibe going… The list is a tongue-in-cheek joke, the majority of people take it as a joke and can laugh about it.”

He adds, “It is more for those people who do not take no for an answer and to keep from having discussions as to why I won’t play a song.” The 51-year-old is a resident DJ at music venue Coda, and has been in the industry for 17 years.

Elsewhere on his price list, Kings Of Leon’s Sex On Fire costs £100 per spin, with Wonderwall from Oasis coming in at £500. In general, any song that does not fit the night is £100. However, good tracks that fit the vibe of the evening, or the option to just leave the music in the hands of the DJ is entirely free. Who’d have thought?

The signs appear to be a good deterrent so far, as since he introduced them he’s had no requests for the popular Killers track, which Brits cannot seem to get enough of after a few rounds of drinks.

“I’ve never played Mr Brightside, I just think it’s over-played. I don’t hate The Killers, but I just think there are so many better songs out there,” he tells The Gazette. “Since I’ve put the signs up, I had not one person requesting it, so it seems to work.”

