DJ and producer Commix accused of “defrauding dozens of people” who signed up to his music production workshops

DJ and producer Commix has been accused of “defrauding” multiple people who signed up to his music production workshops via his tuition company Bear Music.

25 people out of a Bear Music WhatsApp group consisting of 110 members have come forward claiming that Levings owes a total of £9,299. Some of the people within this group of 25 have allegedly been “let down for as long as three years.”

A post shared on drum and bass forum Dogs On Acid on 25 June provides a chart which breaks down how much is reportedly owed to each individual, which totals at £9,299 for 237 hours. “There may be more people that are also owed money and lessons who have simply given up any hope of receiving the lessons or a refund,” the post reads.

Conrad Whittle and Guy Brewer (also known as Shifted) left Commix in 2004 and 2011 respectively, meaning Levings has represented the Commix name solo since then. Students of Levings say, “We have been told multiple times how the booking system is being improved, how his sister is now helping, and how he will be clearing the lessons owed. Yet he continues to not show up to lessons and the same issues persist.”

RA has now spoken to Spencer Lievens, the person who started the Dogs On Acid post, and a number of other students from the Bear Music workshops following the allegations. One of the students, who has remained anonymous, told the publication that Levings became “abusive” towards them when they requested a refund for unfulfilled classes. They said that this negatively impacted their mental health.

In an email that RA says it has seen between Levings and the student, Levings suggested that the student was “suffering from debilitating paranoia,” had “lost his grip on reality” and should seek professional help.

MusicTech has reached out to George Levings for comment and is awaiting reply.