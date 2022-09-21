DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died

Scottish DJ and Producer Jamie Roy has passed away. A statement from the artist’s family revealed the news earlier today, 21 September.

Roy began his career by performing gigs whilst working as a plumber in his home town of Dumfries, and later progressed into becoming a favourite on the Ibiza DJ scene.

In the statement, his family shared their grief stating: “Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken.”

It is with much sadness that we share this message from Jamie Roy's family:"Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a… Posted by Jamie Roy on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

In an interview back in 2020 with Size, Roy shared the story of how his career in music came to form, explaining, “I eventually left my job as a plumber to spend a summer in Ibiza, I managed to get a job selling tickets for We Love at the legendary space it snowballed there really playing out regularly on the West End to getting offers a residency with Steve Lawler at Viva Warriors in 2015 then on to Residencies with Do Not Sleep and Dance Of Die at Ushuaïa.”

He also noted that his style of music could be defined as “A bit of everything but it all comes back to house music in some shape or form.”

Tributes have poured in for the artist from the likes of Defected Records, Camelphat, Skream which you can read below:

R.I.P. Jamie Roy 💔 We are all devastated to hear about the passing of Jamie this morning. A great producer, DJ, and friend to so many within our industry. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Shine bright, Jamie. 💫 pic.twitter.com/nXXRTl4C2k — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) September 21, 2022

Gutted to hear of the passing of Jamie Roy, such a sound lad 💔 pic.twitter.com/QDjK8Mi7AS — Patrick Topping (@Patrick_Topping) September 21, 2022

had a heart of gold….. https://t.co/IADZuaKOQ9 — Oliver Jones (@I_Skream) September 21, 2022

RIP JAMIE ROY, One of the good guys in this crazy industry. Thoughts are with your family & friends. Will miss you 💔 — CAMELPHAT (@CamelPhat) September 21, 2022

Roy shared his gratitude for the success of his hit track Organ Belta, which was released a year ago. In an Instagram post shared just a couple of days ago he wrote, “Well Organ Belta is one year old next week! Just had a look and it’s at number 37 and still in the house charts 51 weeks later mental jumping 24 places since yesterday. I’m also 46th biggest selling house artist, thank you all so much big up @patricktopping @tricklabel couldn’t have done it without you guys. Organ belta 2 is coming…”

The cause of his death has not been disclosed. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and fans of Jamie Roy at this difficult time.