Tiknologic: Daft Punk join TikTok

Daft Punk have started a TikTok account, plunging fans of the iconic dance music duo – who mysteriously announced their retirement in 2021 – into excitement about their potential return one more time.

In keeping with their digital love for technological advances, the legendary French dance pioneers – Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo – are seemingly hoping to get lucky and gain a new generation of Daft Punk fans through the social media platform.

As part of the move onto TikTok, the duo have struck a deal with the company that gives users access to Daft Punk’s music for the first time so it can be used in TikTok videos. The reason this deal has only just been struck, according to france24, is because the band currently hold the rights to all of their music, which was not included in a deal the special media platform made with a number of major record companies earlier in the year.

There is also now an official Daft Punk filter available for users, which lets you wear one of their famous robot helmets – virtually, at least.

Daft Punk have posted just one video so far, with the caption “Let’s rewind time, on TikTok.” It shows a short montage of music videos and performances over the years, starting with the most recent clips right through to 1993, when the duo started.

The page will seemingly be dedicated to celebrating random memories from throughout their time in music. Or, who knows, the TikTok page could spell the return of the Get Lucky duo. Earlier this year, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter was spotted in the studio with Lil Nas X.

Fans around the world have reacted to the move:

can we rewind time to before you broke up — Dancing Astronaut (@dancingastro) October 17, 2022