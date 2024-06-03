Odyssey is Cercle’s new travelling 360-degree immersive concert installation

Those who attend a Cercle Odyssey event will not be allowed to use their phone so they can experience “a shared sense of presence and connection”.

Paris-based production company Cercle has launched a travelling, 360-degree immersive concert installation called Cercle Odyssey.

The structure blends live music with a new type of visual storytelling. Cercle will collaborate with artists from various genres and backgrounds, but particularly with those who blend auditory and visual elements together.

Odyssey utilises 2300 m² giant projection screens to envelop the audience. These are 10 to 12 metres (up to 40 feet) high, and up to 55 metres (up to 180 feet) long. Inspired by traditional movie screens, they showcase an array of high-quality images shot in 8K, “meticulously synchronised” live with music. Neels Castillon will oversee the direction of these videos.

Cercle Odyssey also has a commitment to sustainability, as all of the equipment (sound, light, and projectors) are sourced and rented locally. By opting for 29 projectors instead of traditional LED screens to illuminate the scenography, Cercle eliminates the need to transport a massive load of LED screens, therefore cutting down on emissions.

Interestingly, those who attend Odyssey shows will be subject to a strict ‘no phones’ policy. This is “to ensure that every audience member can fully immerse themselves in the experience”. Cercles hopes this will also foster “a shared sense of presence and connection”, and as a parting souvenir, each guest will still receive a folder of filmed content to keep.

“My current obsession is to create the shortest connection between the music played by the artist, the video narrative that we will present live on the screens, and the audience’s emotions,” says Cercle founder and creative director, Derek Barbolla.

“I want to connect these three things together at the deepest level and I believe this is still underdeveloped in the entertainment industry. If, by the end of a Cercle Odyssey show, I see people on the dance floor literally moved to tears, then I will consider it a success.”

The dates and locations for Cercle Odyssey 2025 will be announced soon, and you can pre-register now to be among the first to receive notification of these events.

Find out more about Cercle.