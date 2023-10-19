“Don’t just showcase what you can do” in sessions, advises Post Malone producer, Carter Lang

Post Malone, SZA and Omar Apollo producer Carter Lang has shared his advice for collaborative producers, saying they should give artists “space” to “experiment and have fun”.

The advice comes from a recent interview with MusicTech in which the producer and musician, who’s been nominated for five Grammy awards and produced SZA’s last two albums, shows off his vintage gear collection, tells readers how he uses it and discusses collaborating.

At one point, when talking about making music with some of these major artists such as Rihanna and Chance The Rapper. He says that it’s important to avoid making the session all about the producer and create room for the artist to take the limelight.

“For me,” he says, “it’s about making the experience comfortable and memorable for the artist. It’s not about showcasing what I can do but creating a fun and enjoyable atmosphere.

“I like to sit down with others and write together rather than having everything pre-prepared. It’s essential to let people experiment and have fun. You also need to know when to stop without being dismissive. It’s about giving space to let creativity flow naturally.”

Lang made the track Sunflower with Post Malone. The track, which you can listen to below, now has nearly three billion streams on Spotify.

He goes on to say that he feels privileged to be working with many of these artists. The collaboration doesn’t simply end at the close of a studio session, he says, and it can change either party’s perspectives on music making. It’s important to embrace the impact a collaboration can have on someone’s artistic outlook, Lang points out.

“It’s a privilege. Sometimes, you know, when you’re in a situation like that, you’re going to look back on it, and things are never going to be the same,” Carter tells MusicTech. “We have the opportunity to keep those things going with our friends, you know, with SZA, with Omar, with Post. These are things that are not one-and-done. We’re changing. We’re growing, and we’re allowing new relationships and new opportunities to come into our lives. And we deserve that for each other. That’s why we do it, you know?”

