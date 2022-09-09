‘Bringing BandLab to Billboard’ scheme aims to amplify new and underrepresented artists

Artists signed up to BandLab’s ReverbNation service can apply for the chance to be interviewed by a trusted journalist at Billboard.

Social music creation platform BandLab, which lets artists interact with fellow artists and fans, has teamed up with Billboard to give one underrepresented artist an editorial opportunity via its ReverbNation service.

The Bringing BandLab to Billboard project offers upcoming artists the chance to be interviewed for a feature in Billboard which will be shared across its social media platforms.

As well as the opportunity for an interview, the scheme also means artists can put their music infront of industry decision-makers, which could also lead to venue and festival bookings, film and TV syncs, brand programs, and exposure to record labels via the ReverbNation service.

Any artist can apply for the opportunity (as long as they are signed up to ReverbNation) of any genre and will feature in the same publication as artists such as Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Beyonce and more. According to BandLab, the artist doesn’t need to have been a longtime user of Bandlab before applying.

Dana Droppo, Chief Brand Officer at Billboard said of the new opportunity, “Billboard and BandLab both value discovering and celebrating new talent. BandLab’s Opportunities platform gives musicians direct access to resources and breakthroughs to help them reach a wider audience of music fans. Through this platform we feel we are giving more artists the chance to be discovered.”

BandLab CEO & Co-Founder Meng Ru Kuok also said in a statement, “We are just thrilled about this collaboration with Billboard, and their excitement about amplifying emerging and underrepresented artists with their brand. Artists receive something truly powerful through these connections, the chance to be seen in a prominent music publication. They can look back on this feature for decades to come.”

Artists can apply for this opportunity from now up until 25 September. The first editorial piece with the BandLab artist will go live on Billboard on 15 October.

You can find out more and file your application at bandlab.com. Sign up to ReverbNation and the Introducing Opportunities service here if you haven’t already.