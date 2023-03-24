As chips return, Behringer drop synth prices up to 60 per cent

A shortage of semiconductor chips was named as one of the key issues behind a global DJ gear shortage in 2021.

Behringer has announced that it will be dropping prices for its synth products by up to 60% worldwide as semiconductors have become more available.

In an announcement on their official Facebook Page, Behringer wrote, “Up to 60% price reduction on all our synths.

As semiconductors become more available and prices come down, we’re able to ramp up production. In line with our promise to share our savings with you, we’re really excited to lower our pricing by up to 60%”.

Prices on items such as the Eurorack GO case, which was previously priced at €329 and $349 has already fallen to $229 to €249, and the Behringer 130 Dual VCA hase seen a decrease down to �€78 from its €109 January price. The catalogue of products with reduced prices is set to increase, with a clear downward trend visible.

The cost of components, a shortage of semiconductor chips, increasing labour cost and little relief from tariffs had been named as the key issues behind a global DJ gear shortage in 2021 as many stores ran out of stock or tacked on an increase in prices. DJ TechTools had even advised those seeking to buy DJ gear to start planning 6 months in advance, given the questionable availability of certain products, as the shortage as expected to last well into 2022.