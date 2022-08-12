ATC Audio Founder Billy Woodman has died, aged 76

He founded the brand nearly fifty years ago and is considered to have pioneered the world of audio speakers with his developments.

Billy Woodman, the founder and owner of ATC Audio has sadly died at the age of 76. The news was revealed by his son via a statement on the brand’s website.

Forming his company ATC Audio in 1974, the impact left by Woodman’s developments inevitably changed the landscape of music audio for decades to come. Initially founded to manufacture custom drive units for audio professionals, it was the development of the PA75-314 driver that first put the brand on the map – a unit that could improve power levels and decrease distortion at a higher pressure than anything else on the market.

Throughout his long career, Woodman consistently upped the standard for modern speakers, innovating fresh designs that offered increasingly balanced dispersion, lower distortion and an expansion of bandwidths more than many deemed possible during this time.

With his developments still being held in high regard by industry professionals, by the 1990s, ATC units were gaining a huge following, used by artists such as prog-rock legends Pink Floyd.

In the statement, written by Will Woodman, the founder’s son credits his father’s tenacity and work ethic as being directly responsible for the brand’s success:

“Dad founded ATC almost five decades ago. His principles, philosophies, and absolute commitment to achieving engineering excellence are the foundation on which ATC is built. At the heart of this was outstanding transducer design and engineering that focused on achieving the best sound reproduction possible.”

He continues, “Dad was an extraordinary man, not only gifted as an engineer but also as a jazz pianist and undertook exquisite restorations of vintage cars. He was truly an exceptional man in every aspect of his life. He was one of life’s true gentlemen and leaves a remarkable legacy. He inspired many, not least me, in how he led his life, always with courage, kindness and generosity.”