Armin Van Buuren launches Web3 community, AAA, drops NFT collection

Trance legend Armin Van Buuren has launched a web3-based community, dubbed Armin’s All Access – or AAA – where fans can hold NFTs and receive exclusive content.

Pronounced ‘triple A’, the platform will give fans of the producer and DJ, whose A State Of Trance radio show has racked up 44 million global listeners, a place to receive Armin Van Buuren-based content. This content comes in the form of digital art and audio as NFTs, previews of unreleased music, and exclusive merchandise items.

To kick off the community-based web3 platform, AVB has collaborated with Dutch digital artist Rik Oostenbroek to release a series of NFTs. The collection is only available on AAA and consists of two pieces of digital art called A State of Color and A State of Passion (pictured below).

According to Armin Van Buuren, only 2,500 copies of the NFT collection are available. When you purchase them, a share of the revenue goes to World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) SOS Forest project. Once you’re a holder of the art, you can then receive further content earlier than non-holders, such as exclusive listening links and merchandise. You’re also then invited to join a private, AAA-community-only space within the existing Armin van Buuren Discord channel. Here, fans can speak directly with AVB himself.

On the Web3 community, Armin Van Buuren says: “I started my journey an odd twenty years ago looking to build strong connections with people from all over the world through music.

“The pandemic caused a rift and made me realize just how important it is for me. Chatting in my Discord channel, which I launched a few months ago, took me back to the days of chatting with everyone in the IRC chat as I recorded the A State of Trance episodes, and that’s the personal touch I crave.

“With this brand-new, Web3-based community, I want to strengthen the connection even further and connect with my fans on a truly personal level again.”

Find out more about Armin’s All Access at aaa.arminvanbuuren.com.