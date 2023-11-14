“It’s a fossil in my opinion”: Aluna slams Recording Academy over lack of diversity in dance/electronic Grammy nominations

In all three dance-associated categories, no nominated artists are black, with Best Dance/Electronic Music Album consisting of only white men.

Dance artist Aluna has taken to Instagram to highlight the lack of diversity in the list of dance/electronic nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Writing on Sunday 12 November, the singer and producer pointed out that out of all the nominations for the three dance-associated categories, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Pop/Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, none were from Black or minority ethnic backgrounds.

The nominations were announced on 10 November and include Aphex Twin, Disclosure, James Blake, Romy, Fred again.. and Skrillex.

“After the next five minutes, I’m never looking back at the Recording Academy; it’s a fossil in my opinion,” Aluna writes on Instagram, “and I speak from experience of having worked to make changes there for the past two years.

“The Best Dance/Electronic Album nominees this year are ALL WHITE MEN. Out of the three dance categories, no Black people were nominated – the dance/electronic categories only reward primary artists and producers,” she continues.

“However, it’s okay because a new era is upon us, and the artists who were deserving of celebration this year are the future of dance music.”

Aluna goes on to point out the artists who, in her opinion, missed out on nominations for dance/electronic-based Grammy awards this year. These include the likes of Honey Dijon, Peggy Gou, Channel Tres, Jamie Jones, Nia Archives, Marc Kinchen, Austin Millz, TSHA, Jayda G, NAO, Michael Brun, Yaeji, Kaytramine, Kelela, Salute, Shermanology, Shygirl and THEMBA.

Commenting on the post, broadcaster Clara Amfo writes, “Never stop doing you, you’re so vital”, while Karma Kid says that the Recording Academy “missed all the best shit”, calling it “totally out of touch”.

Read more industry news via MusicTech.