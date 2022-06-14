YouTube launches hub to help songwriters and producers level up their presence

The video sharing platform is the second this month to roll out an artist resource site, with Spotify launching its In Focus career site just two weeks earlier.

YouTube’s latest dedicated hub for songwriters, producers and their teams has arrived.

On Monday (13 June), YouTube’s manager of music publishing partnerships Eric Knapp announced the hub’s debut during a panel at A2IM Indie Week in New York City. The video sharing platform is the second this month to roll out an artist resource site, with Spotify launching its In Focus career site just two weeks earlier.

YouTube Music has also tweeted about the hub’s debut earlier today, writing: “looking for tips on how to level up your YouTube presence?? check out the newly revamped http://artists.youtube site and the ~brand new~ resources for songwriters & producers available on http://songwriters.youtube”

Billed as “The Home For Songwriters On YouTube”, the site offers the latest news, features, and educational resources tailor-made for those looking to showcase their work and grow their audience “through the power of a YouTube channel”. As Knapp aptly puts it, the hub provides “the blueprint for songwriter, producer, mixer composer engineer to get started growing and maintaining their own digital discography on YouTube.”

Under the Songwriters tab, there are several topics users can delve into in detail: “songwriters & producers,” “publishers and societies,” “insider tips”, and “content strategies”. The hub also offers information on how to navigate YouTube Shorts — the company’s TikTok-esque vertical format short-form videos.

Describing the channels on their platform as “a central hub for your discography”, YouTube touts that a regularly maintained channel serves as a “living, breathing one-sheet” that can help artists and their team secure musical as well as financial opportunities.

Aside from the new hub, the video hosting platform also highlighted some of their recent initiatives. CREDITS, for example, is a monthly playlist series that explores the catalogues of the biggest names of today including Quincy Jones, Nija Charles, Starrah and Tainy. Black Voices, on the other hand, focuses on some of the up and coming Black producers and songwriters across various genres.

“Given the scale of our platform, we know YouTube has a huge responsibility to support cultural moments,” said a YouTube spokesperson.

Check out the hub here.