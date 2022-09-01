Yamaha’s MODX+ range keeps from the MODX synth series and improves others

Yamaha has unveiled the MODX+ range, building upon the MODX synthesisers that were released in 2018 with the intention of giving portability and accessibility to the MONTAGE synthesiser range.

The MODX+ series comprises three models: MODX+6, MODX+7 and MODX+8. These, Yamaha says, have been designed to lean close to its flagship synthesiser, MONTAGE.

The sound elements from the MODX+ come from the same technology found in its MONTAGE synth, offering 128 notes of AWM2 (Advanced Wave Memory 2) sample and synthesis polyphony for realistic acoustic-sounding instruments, synths and drums. MODX+ also offers 128 notes of FM-X (Frequency Modulation) polyphony.

Flexibility for performance onstage and in the studio comes with features such as tempo-synchronised motion sequences and the Super Knob, which acts as a ‘conductor’ for directing the dynamic elements of different voices as a single musical expression. In simpler terms, it can tell one voice to play louder, darker or sharper while another does the complete opposite.

The new models feature 1.75 GB of internal flash memory (a 75 per cent upgrade from original MODX models) along with improved haptics with rubber coating on both the modulation and pitch bend wheels for better grip and control. The MODX+ models still allow for up to 13 simultaneous Dual insert effects, and three additional Master effects.

The three MODX+ models feature identical designs, but address specific needs and requirements. The MODX+6 is dubbed a compact synth with 61 semi-weighted keys and it’s geared towards producers. On the other hand, the MODX+7 has 76 semi-weighted keys and is marketed towards keyboardists wanting to bring a powerful instrument onstage. The MODX+8, finally, features 88 graded hammer keys designed to replicate the feel and range of an acoustic piano.

The MODX+6, MODX+7 and MODX+8 are priced at £1,680, £1,959, and £2,239 respectively, and are available now.

For more information about the MODX+ synthesiser range, visit Yamaha.com.