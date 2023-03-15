Kiviak Instruments to launch granular synthesis sampler keyboard, WoFi

French manufacturer, Kiviak Instruments has shared their new keyboard sampler with granular synthesis, named WoFi.

In a post to Instagram, the instrument company shared the new sampler in all its glory. If you scroll back a little further, you can see that it’s been working on this sampler for quite a while. However, this is not a surprise, as the WoFi would be their first product.

According to the manufacturer, WoFi is a sampler keyboard with a creative feature set. It has all of the classic sampler features you’d expect such as a filter, an envelope, and LFO. There’s also something also called a Texturer which is presumed to be the granular synth element mentioned in the teaser post.

Kiviak has also stated that you can sample straight in via the line input or microphones. Since the developers are also active in cloud management, it is suspected that the Wifi module is built in, with which samples can be pulled directly from a sample folder in the cloud. This is also indicated by the central section that says something about sharing your patches via the mywo.fi cloud platform or onto a cartridge.

Regarding connection, from initial images, it looks like it will have a USB port, MIDI, CV/gate inputs, line inputs and outputs. It will also host a built-in speaker on the right side.

SequencerTalk got an exclusive first look at the new WoFI synthesizer, and they got to chat to founder Romain Gianetti. You can watch the video in full below:

The final version of the WoFi is set to be presented at Insane Festival in August, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for that.

For more information, visit www.kiviak-technologies.com.