WebSampler allows you to sample any audio from the internet right within your DAW

Sampling and music production go hand in hand, so it’s no surprise that there’s a demand among producers for tools to make the sampling process easier.

While there are already a number of audio capture tools available, many producers still rely on online YouTube-to-MP3 websites, which themselves seem to appear and get taken down as regular as clockwork.

WebSampler, a new tool from WXAudio, aims to eliminate the need for YouTube-to-MP3 tools by offering producers the ability to record audio from any website from directly within a DAW.

How it works is simple; WebSampler is a VST plugin with an internet browser built right in, where you can head to any website and record a sample and insert it as an audio clip right in your DAW’s timeline.

While WebSampler definitely streamlines the practicality of creating samples for your mixes, it still should be remembered that samples, more often than not, require permission to be used in songs and other projects. That said, WebSampler doesn’t claim to have anything to do with clearing rights for samples, for what it does – quick and easy sampling from anywhere on the web – it really does seem like a knockout idea.

WebSampler costs a very reasonable $10 and is available in VST3, AU and standalone formats. For more info, head to WXAudio.