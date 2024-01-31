NAMM 2024: Waves’ SuperRack LiveBox lets you “mix live with any VST3 plugins”

The brand has also updated its eMotion LV1 Live Mixer and has announced it will start selling several new plugins.

NAMM 2024: Waves has unveiled two new products, the SuperRack LiveBox and a new version of its eMotion LV1 Live Mixer.

Announced during a jam-packed NAMM Show last week, the brand – “the world’s leading developer of professional audio signal processing technologies and plugins” – didn’t hold back on showcasing new products such as its 2023-launched AI-powered Waves Online Mastering tool, several new plugins and two brand new bits of hardware

Waves SuperRack LiveBox

The first to mention is the new SuperRack Livebox. It’s a user-friendly compact solution that lets you “mix live with any VST3 plugins” from “one simple box”. The unit, which you can mount in your rack in your studio, runs VST3 plugins from any brand thanks to Dante/MADI connectivity, ensuring seamless live production setups.

For the unawares: Dante and MADI are digital audio networking technologies. Dante, by Audinate, sends audio over Ethernet networks, simplifying setup and routing. MADI (Multichannel Audio Digital Interface) transmits multiple audio channels over a single cable, commonly used in professional audio for high-quality signal transfer between consoles and recorders.

The SuperRack LiveBox, according to Waves, delivers low latency. The included Waves SuperRack Performer software provides control over VST3 plugins.

Waves eMotion LV1 Live Mixer

Waves also announced a new product called the Waves eMotion LV1 Live Mixer at NAMM. It’s a digital audio mixing system that offers high-quality sound mixing capabilities for live events, broadcasts, and streaming.

Originally launched in 2016, this new updated version now includes compatibility with the MixMirror app for iOS tablets, enabling remote control of the LV1 and SuperRack.

There are also new expanded gain mapping options, a new mix bus input fader mode, improved touch usability, and bug fixes.

New Waves plugins: Space Rider, Feedback Hunter & Silk Vocal

Aside from these new announcements, Waves also revealed that it will now be launching three new plugins – Space Rider, Feedback Hunter and Silk Vocal.

Space Rider is a multi-effect plugin combining reverb, delay, and chorus. Its unique ‘Rider’ function dynamically shapes mixes, streamlining routing and automation processes.

Waves Feedback Hunter plugin swiftly optimises live sound setups, maximising gain before feedback in just 30 seconds. It analyses mic-speaker interaction, creating an EQ curve for clear sound, and eliminating the need for speaker ringing. Easy-to-use interface suits both seasoned engineers and beginners, with customisable settings for complex environments.

Silk Vocal balances vocals with smart EQ and dynamics processing. It removes common issues like resonance, boominess, and harshness, streamlining mixing. Additional controls fine-tune processing, while Silk Vocal Live offers real-time processing with reduced latency. It’s an intuitive tool for professional vocal mixing.

Find out more about the SuperRack LiveBox, the updated eMotion LV1 Live Mixer, Space Rider, Feedback Hunter & Silk Vocal plugins via Waves.