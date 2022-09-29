Waves’ Spherix Immersive compressor/limiter streamlines Dolby Atmos mixing workflows

Waves has launched Spherix Immersive, an intuitive compressor and limiter plugin suite created specifically for processing audio for surround sound.

Spherix consists of a compressor and a brickwall limiter, designed to make workflows easier for producers and sound engineers working in immersive 7.1.4/7.1.2 mixing environments.

The plugin’s main feature, Control Linking, has quick-access knobs for adjusting parameters for multiple channels quickly while still working in multi-mono mode. So, instead of going into each channel and manually adjusting the threshold of each channel, , for example, you can quickly change the threshold for each within one window.

Channel Linking lets you group channels together based on speaker zones in the room. This means you can change the compression and limiting of an entire group instead of processing channels separately.

There are also three front-wall linking options alongside an ‘all’ option to affect all channels. You have the option to group the left and centre channels, or the left, right and centre (L+R+C), or the L+R+C plus the sub bass. Effectively, this gives you three separate compressors.

You can also choose speaker sources via a handy surround sound visualiser which depicts where your channels are in the room. This makes for an easier, more realistic and immersive experience when working with surround sound, as opposed to simply looking at the flat channels.

Waves Spherix Immersive also features a Weight control. This lets you control the sidechain balance and content of grouped zones as one. Waves says: “You can choose whether the grouped channels will react more to each individual channel, more to the entire group, or more to all other channels—including all points in-between.”

Find out more or buy Waves Spherix Immersive for $199 at waves.com.