Waves launches V15 update with two new StudioVerse products

Waves has announced two new StudioVerse products as part of its V15 update: Instruments and Audio Effects.

StudioVerse Instruments is brand new, and allows you to play thousands of customised chains from Waves’ online library that combine layered instruments, MIDI FX, and audio FX. You can create and share your own instrument presets across DAWs, and publish them on StudioVerse too.

Meanwhile, StudioVerse Audio Effects is the updated version of StudioRack. Now, it’ll allow you to load up to eight plugins inside a VST wrapper, while you can make changes to your own mix chains by assigning macros to the main window.

Like with StudioRack, you can use the AI-powered search to analyse your track’s audio – it’ll suggest a range of presets and plugins. There are thousands of presets spanning multiple genres created by Grammy Award-winning mixers and producers, while the software allows you to host third-party VST3s and split plugins into multiband and parallel chains.

Waves says about the update, “Our newest update brings significant enhancements to our plugins for 2024. Coupled with the new StudioVerse experience: access to the biggest online preset library in your DAW including the brand-new StudioVerse Instruments plugin. Waves V15 will allow you to work with the latest OS and DAWs and give you more power, with updates to MIDI capabilities, parameter locking, and added features to existing plugins.”

While both of the plugins are free, you’ll need to own any of the individual Waves plugs included in the StudioVerse presets to be able to use them. Audio Effects is backwards compatible with old StudioRack presets and sessions, too.

Earlier this year, Waves launched the SuperRack LiveBox and a new version of its eMotion LV1 Live Mixer.

You can find out more about Waves V15 at Waves.