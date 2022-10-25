Warm Audio’s Centavo and Warmdrive are “true-to-original” emulations of Centaur and Zendrive pedals

Warm Audio has unveiled its re-created versions of the well-renowned Klon Centaur and Hermida Audio Zendrive guitar pedals, named Centavo and Warmdrive.

Warm Audio is known for its knack of recreating vintage studio gear without the vintage price tag, and only launched its first products for the guitar pedal market back in 2020 with the Jet Phaser and Foxy Tone Box.

Now stepping from the 70s to 90s, the Centavo is an accurate recreation of the now-discontinued Centaur from Klon. It hosts controls for gain, treble and output, the same as its original. It also has a MOD switch on the back, which extends the low-end response on the lower guitar strings by changing the value on the high pass filter.

The Warmdrive may be a little less well-known but is described by Warm Audio as a pedal that “everyone should know” about. Revived from the 2004 Zendrive by Hermida Audio, this amp-in-a-box pedal has a unique voice/tone control combination which gives artists a little extra versatility compared to most overdrive pedals (according to Warm Audio).

Founder and president of Warm Audio, Bryce Young said in a press release, “It’s exciting to bring these classic overdrives to market so that a greater audience of guitar players now has access to these legendary sounds. The inspiration for Centavo, the more popular of the two, has a near ‘mythical’ legacy. The original, professional overdrive pedal has been seen on the boards of everyone from John Mayer to Paul McCartney to Joe Perry, and now that sound and authentic experience is within reach for more players.”

Young explained: “while the pedal that inspired Warmdrive may not be nearly as well-known, it’s highly revered by those who know the greats: both players and amps. This iconic amp sound and the pedal that recreates it was made famous by virtuosos like Joe Bonamassa, Robben Ford and Stevie Ray Vaughn.”

We recently tried out Warm Audio’s WA-47F condenser mic and gave it a well-earned 9/10 for its high SPL capability and excellent build.

Both pedals are available now – you can get your hands on the Centavo for £189 and the Warmdrive for £159. For more information visit warmaudio.com.