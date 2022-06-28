Wampler launches the Metaverse, a new stereo multi-delay that features free new plug-ins

Announced yesterday (June 27), tech developer Brian Wampler has unveiled his latest unit, the new multi-delay pedal entitled Metaverse.

Filled to the brim with an array of features, the delay comes donning a hands-on design along with eleven free plug-ins.

The most recent launch from the brand, the Wampler Metaverse multi-delay is designed for those seeking an array of different delay effects, without having to scroll through a screen of endless menus and unwanted options.

Combining eleven delay types that are all programmable, the Metaverse allows users to easily shape each algorithm using the switch at the top of the device. Here, musicians can take control over their sound and alter it using a variety of five parameters: delay, feedback, mod, mix and tone.

The eleven delay algorithms, easily accessed via the knob on the top left corner incorporate analogue-style delay, modulated delay, bucket brigade delay and an analogue-style flanger delay listed under JET.

Further algorithms seen here include the signature Wampler sounds: The Doctor (DOC), the Faux Tape Echo (FTE) and the Ethereal Delay (ETH), as well as the digital flanger delay, Space Echo Delay, multi-head delay and the digital delay, which rings reminiscent to the TC Electronic 2290.

Eight pre-installed presets come featured, although the unit has space for up to 128 presets for new and unique creations. What’s more, those who purchase the multi-delay also gain access to eleven effect plug-ins completely free of charge – allowing for all of the hardware algorithms to be accessed on a DAW.

Entirely digital, the pedal works at a 48 kHz sampling rate and offers complete MIDI control. In addition, the Metaverse also comes with presets and boasts to transmit the signal from 20 Hz to 20 kHz.

Other features of the unit include an expression pedal input, a trails switch, a stereo input/output on two mono inputs and MIDI on minijack sockets.

The Wampler Metaverse is available now for $349. The new plug-ins can be purchased isolated from the pedal for $49.99.

Discover more about the unit on Wampler’s website.