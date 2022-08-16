Volta Create promises mind-bending, Glastonbury-tested visuals for all

It features XR designs used by Bonobo, Jamie Jones, TSHA and more.

A new version of Volta Create has arrived, bringing XR visual creation to the masses – and all for free.

Volta Create lets artists generate high-quality visuals which can be streamed on platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Mixcloud or TikTok. The latest version promises designs and aesthetics used by Bonobo, Jamie Jones, TSHA and more during headline shows at Glastonbury.

Volta Create purports to be the first software of its kind: it’s free, does not require any specialised knowledge or skill set and is compatible with all desktops.

Among Volta Create’s features are custom resolutions that allow users to choose any rectilinear resolution, a new graphic generator to facilitate text, shapes and kaleidoscope effects, Ableton Link settings and MIDI mapping for a range of DJ devices.

Future plans are said to give users the ability to monetise live streams, though the platform itself will remain free to use.

Forward-thinking electronic artist Imogen Heap has endorsed the software, having used Volta Create to generate visual effects in the video for the song Last Night Of An Empire. Streaming the one-take performance live, Volta Create was used to live-generate the video’s visuals, with fans being invited to choose their favourite take.

DJ Yoda also used the platform to design and livestream a DJ set, Cinema Yoda, via Twitch, while Machinedrum broadcast a performance from New York City via the Point Black Music School YouTube channel that made extensive use of the platform. Renowned Ibiza venue Amnesia Club has also incorporated Volta Create into its events, transforming the club into an audio responsive “3D mixed reality experience,” generated in real time.

You can find about more about Volta Create, download the software and try it out yourself at the platform’s website.