VNCCII wants a Dolby Atmos Genelec system for her dream studio

The electronic music producer, who performs as a futuristic avatar, shared the importance of spatial audio in her immersive soundscapes

Virtual artist VNCCII (brought to life by Sami Tauber) has revealed that she loves working with Dolby Atmos, and wants a Genelec system for her metaverse work.

On the latest episode of MusicTech’s My Forever Studio Podcast, in partnership with Audient, hosts Will Betts and Chris Barker spoke to the futuristic pop artist, who revealed the first item she’d want in her dream studio would be a Dolby Atmos audio system.

Watch the full episode below:

The producer uses augmented reality and galactic visuals for her performances, and has a keen ear for immersive and otherworldly sounds. When asked what kind of Atmos system she’d choose and why, VNCCII states, “I love Dolby. And I’ve heard it before, it sounds incredible. So why Atmos? Because I make content for the game engine.”

She adds, “So everything I think about is immersive environments, and if this was 500 years in the future, I could picture a really badass surround sound system, like spatial audio and, you know, mixing that, and moving the different sounds around in real time, also seeing the render in the game engine in Unreal.

“So any sounds that I do, I can picture VNCCII in a virtual environment, and it would feel very immersive, and then I can package it as a VR project or something,” she says.

Barker later asks if she’d want the biggest and best Dolby Atmos system she could possibly have (encouraging her to upsell her dreams), and although saying she would take what she could get at first, the Take You Higher singer does finally settle on the Genelec brand for the system.

“I feel like it’s just about simulating immersion, and just hearing that in that room and knowing it’s going to be an experience, whether it’s a theme park or a physical venue, or a virtual venue,” she explained. “That is where I’m going I believe as an artist, you know, so as soon as spatial audio became a real thing in today’s age, I was like, ‘yes!’, because it just works really well with this multimedia project.”

You can find all episodes of the My Forever Studio podcast via musictech.com.