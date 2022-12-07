VirtualDJ launches VirtualDJ 2023 with “unrivalled” new stem separation engine, Stems 2.0

VirtualDJ has released the latest edition of its DJ software, VirtualDJ 2023, with a revamped stem separation engine.

The new stem separation engine, dubbed Stems 2.0, comes two and a half years after the first version, which was launched in 2020. It’s promised by the brand to be “unrivalled” in comparison to the brand’s competitors, such as Serato DJ, which launched Serato Stems in October 2022.

Stems 2.0 by VirtualDJ uses AI technology and Deep Neural Networks Machine Learning to split separate components of a song such as the vocals, melody, kicks, hats and bass in real-time. According to VirtualDJ, the tool uses “best-in-class audio separation” and produces “studio-quality” acapella and instrumentals.

Each stem is sent to individual pads so they can be isolated on the fly. Here, you can also quickly manipulate separate stems using effects such as GridEcho or Loop Chop, and tweak the levels of a stem using its ModernEQ feature.

Upon the release of VirtualDJ’s first stem separation tool in 2020, electronic music producer Kelly Lee Owens praised the feature, saying: “There are so many tracks that I wish I could isolate the vocals from, but without having the actual stems, it’s almost impossible. With this feature, I think I’d mostly use it to layer vocals over new tracks. The opposite is also true. At times, I’ve loved the instrumental but the vocals just didn’t do it for me.”

As with the previous version of the DJ software, you can still pull music directly from streaming sites such as Beatport, and Soundcloud, and the software’s intuitive, ebay-to-use layout remains the same, offering all the tools for DJ – even if they’re not using hardware. It also still has advanced support for DJs wanting a video element to their mix, with various real-time video mixing options available.

VirtualDJ 2023 is compatible with more than 300 DJ controllers and mixer setups and can be mapped to a variety of hardware.

You can download it for free or find out more information at virtualdj.com.