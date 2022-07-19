900+ royalty-free vinyl drum and percussion samples released by Samples From Mars

The company has created close to 1,000 brand new drum samples that can be used with Ableton, Logic, Reason and more.

Samples From Mars has released a series of new drum and percussion one hits, that have been cut to vinyl and sampled. Aiming to capture the sound of vinyl drums without being limited to one or two preexisting isolated drum kits, the new pack is now available to users, completely royalty-free.

With 980 vinyl drum samples at 24-bit, sixteen hit drum kits for instant jamming and demo WAV and Ableton sessions included, the new launch is set to provide more choice for creators.

Drawing inspiration from the vintage 1960s Rogers Kit, which the company proclaims as “one of the best sounding drum kits”, the hits incorporated in the new samples deliver a range of different tones to users. These include clean, dry, crisp, classic, distorted and dusty sounds – making it easier to capture a fresh desired drum sound without running into piracy lawsuits, thanks to their royalty-free nature.

One hundred percent hardware processing, the samples have taken over seven months to create, with the company detailing the meticulous manufacturing process on its website. Here, the creators took the bottom heads off the kick and toms for a pure fundamental tone, mic’d from underneath to capture the main body of sound and blended them using an overhead condenser.

Cutting the acetates cleanly and without processing, the samples promise to preserve the intended nuances of the instruments, while manual degrading of the vinyl with the help of a local skateboarder and a bulldozer gives the tone that unique, worn-down effect. Some records were damaged using flames and even a cactus, to add “texture and grit”, says Samples From Mars.

The samples are compatible with Ableton, Logic, Reason, FL Studio, Battery, Maschine and Kontakt, with an MPC Expansion pack included.

The Vinyl Drums From Mars samples are available now for $39. Find out more information, including demos, on the company’s website.