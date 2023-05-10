Superbooth 2023: Vector’s multi-timbral granular sampler, Tempera, focuses on experimentation

The new sampler will be on display at Superbooth 2023.

Superbooth 2023: Vector has unveiled Tempera, a new multi-timbral granular sampler.

While the device hasn’t been officially unveiled yet, the Tempera granular synth has been previewed on Instagram by the Vector developers, and a first look of the alpha version has been published on YouTube.

Here is what we know so far:

On Monday (8 May), Vector released a sneak peek of the new granular synth, showcasing four granular emitters.

Then yesterday, (9 May), music tech vlogger Red Means Recording took to Youtube to share an alpha version of the Tempera granular synth, as well as a further insight into what it can do.

The hardware has an interface of a grid with 8 x 8 touch plates, something that was not seen in the initial video.

According to Jeremy from Red Means Recording, each vertical row represents a sample, meaning that it can load up to eight stereo samples with varying lengths. These can then be triggered by the built-in-keyboard or can be played via a USB/MIDI keyboard.

Tempera features four granular emitters, each with independent settings that can be applied on the panel. These include grain density, grain size, and spray function. Interestingly, the emitters use not only the actual samplers, but also travel to the neighbours.

Jeremy has also noted that there is a locking functionality, as well as multiple modulators with multiple shapes like LFOs, filters, and built-in reverb.

You can watch the full ‘first look’ below:

As Superbooth continues, we should gain more knowledge about the Tempera, as well as price and availability information.

For more information, you can head to VectorSynth.com.