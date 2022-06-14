Valhalla Supermassive grows yet again with new echo-reverb modes Aquarius and Pisces

Valhalla’s Supermassive is now two years old, and the hugely popular free reverb effect is still expanding. In its new 2.0 update, developer Sean Costello has given users two new modes focused on reverberant echoes.

The two modes are Aquarius and Pisces, which Costello has described as modified feedback delay networks in a topology he’s calling “EchoVerb” – these modes offer distinctly audible echoes that correlate with the Delay control.

“I feel like these two new reverb modes, Aquarius and Pisces, are the most generically useful modes in Supermassive,” Costello wrote in a blog post. “Weird sounds are definitely on tap, but these modes specialise in reverberant echoes – i.e. echoes with some reverb mixed in there.”

He added: “Switch the delay time to tempo sync, and the new modes are perfect for adding rhythmic delays to your music, with as much or as little reverb as you want. The density control allows you to adjust how long it takes to turn the echoes into reverb, which is perfect for keeping your sounds defined in your mix!”

Supermassive now has a total of 16 reverb modes, including Gemini, Hydra, Centaurus, Sagittarius, Great Annihilator, Andromeda, Lyra, Capricorn, Large Magellanic Cloud, Triangulum, Cirrus Major, Cirrus Minor, Cassiopeia, Orion – and add to that Aquarius and Pisces.

Learn more and download for free at valhalladsp.com