UVI announce the Mission 6 software synth emulation— and no, it’s not of the Roland Juno or Jupiter.

French developer UVI has unveiled Mission 6, an ambitious software synthesizer emulating the “audacious” Alesis Andromeda A6 16-voice multi-timbral polysynth.

Released in the year 2000 and discontinued in 2010, the A6 featured 16 dual-oscillators and dual-filter voices using custom ICs. It boasted significant capacity for FM, cross and ring modulation and featured both SEM and Ladder-style filters per voice, as well as assignable envelopes, a wide-ranging modulation matrix and even built-in effects.

“Delivering a powerful collection of all-new hand-crafted sounds,” said UVI in a press release, “Mission 6 covers an incredible sonic range capable of morphing between lush analogue sounds to gritty FM bursts and beyond, making it both an inspiring and useful sonic tool for music producers of any background.

“This instrument is incredibly capable and made a powerful canvas for our sound designers to work with. Putting it through its paces we created 400 all-new presets made from 340+ layers, recorded directly from the hardware, giving you a modern take on a timeless synthesizer, all with authentic hardware sound.”

The UVI Mission 6 takes the effects section of the original instrument a step further, augmenting it with UVI’s own effects engines to include Thorus, Phasor and Sparkverb.

“A true powersynth,” says UVI, “Mission 6 delivers the authentic sounds of an epic analog synthesizer and gives you a tremendous collection of all-new patches to explore, tweak, and inspire.”

Take a look at some of the presets on the virtual instrument below:

The UVI Mission 6 is available now at an introductory price of $49 / €49 until August 8th, 2022, after which it’ll retail for $79 / €79.

It offers native 64-bit standalone operation by way of UVI’s ‘creative hybrid instrument’ Falcon or the free UVI Workstation, providing support for all DAWs and simultaneous authorization on up to three computers or iLok keys. For more, visit the UVI website.