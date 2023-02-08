Upcoming Sonos Era smart speakers are reportedly set to showcase spatial audio

The two new models are reportedly set to be called the Era 300 and Era 100.

Sonos is preparing to launch its new generation of smart speakers that showcase spatial audio, reportedly named the Era collection.

According to The Verge, two upcoming speakers will be introduced as part of a new Sonos collection – the Era 300 and the Era 100 models. Both models are said to support spatial audio and sport a completely new design that’s distinct from other Sonos products.

Expected to debut in the next few months, the speakers were previously outlined by the brand under the code name Optimo and are will rival other major smart home speakers including the Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Apple’s HomePod.

According to the report, the Era 300 is set to be the more premium of the two speakers and is most likely the unit previously listed under the codename Optimo 2.

If so, the speaker will be multidirectional, feature a completely remapped acoustic design and will offer the richest fidelity of all Sonos models. Alongside the spatial audio capabilities, USB-C line-in, wi-fi 6 connectivity and Bluetooth playback are also expected to be embedded.

Less is known about the Era 100 model, however. Predicted to be a more cost-friendly and less feature-heavy alternative than its counterpart, the design may be a successor to the Sonos One model.

The news follows a previous announcement from the brand’s CEO Patrick Spence (via What Hi-Fi), who claimed that Sonos will “reset the bar” in its range of speakers in 2023.

If released, speakers included in the Era collection will support automatic tuning and sound optimisation and will be made using sustainable materials.

Find out more about Sonos’ current range of speakers on the brand’s website.