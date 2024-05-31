Universal Audio’s Spirit of ’76 sale at Plugin Boutique sees software going for up to 85% off

Most plugins included in the promotion are going for $49, or you can opt for a Custom 76 Bundle for $76 until 30th June.

Universal Audio produces some of the best vintage gear and instrument models on the market. Thankfully, if you’re on the hunt for another vintage plugin to add to your arsenal, the company is currently offering a bunch of its products for a fraction of the price.

Over at Plugin Boutique, Universal Audio’s Spirit of ‘76 sale is serving up some bargains. The sale is offering plethora of virtual instrument and effects plugins, mostly for just $49 each.

The $49 price tag means that some heavy hitting software is going for up to 85% off in the sale.

Of the instrumental offerings, there’s an equal share of organic instrumentation and analog synthetics on offer. Universal Audio’s Electra 88 Vintage Keyboard Studio, Ravel Grand Piano and Waterfall B3 Organ are all included in the promotion. On the more synthetic side, there’s the Moog Minimoog, Opal Morphing Synth and PolyMAX Synth.

In terms of effects, there’s a far broader selection on offer. Customers can choose from a selection of compressors, such as the Capitol Mastering Compressor or 175B & 176 Tube Compressor Collection.

There’s also a great range of reverb plugin deals, including the Pure Plate Reverb, Hitsville Reverb Chambers and Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb. Anyone on the hunt for an equaliser will also be pleased to know that the Helios Type 69 EQ and PreAmp, Hitsville EQ Collection, Manley Massive Passive and more are also available in the deal.

Customers can purchase the plugins individually, or make the most of the Custom 76 Bundle. The bundle will allow customers to purchase any two plugins for a combined price of $76.

The Spirit of ‘76 deal will end on 30th June. Customers who make a paid purchase before 31st May will also receive a free copy of AI-powered mastering suite Ozone 11 Elements.