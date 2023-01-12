Emulate 38 classic mics in one unit with UA’s Sphere modelling microphone system

Universal Audio has launched a new modelling microphone system, the UA Sphere, which can emulate 38 classic high-end ribbon, condenser, and dynamic microphones.

There are two models in the UA Sphere series, the Sphere DLX and the smaller Sphere LX. Sphere DLX can emulate 38 revered classic microphones used by the likes of The Beatles, Beyoncé, Radiohead and Frank Sinatra. These include models made by the likes of Neumann, Telefunken, AKG, Sony and more, with each adding its own unique character to your recordings, from an old-school vintage feel to more contemporary clean effect.

When paired with UA’s Apollo audio interfaces, the Sphere DLX offers zero-latency. Plus, with a dual-capsule design, you can record piano, drums, strings, and more in stereo. You can also use Dual Mode to merge the sound of two mono mics, resulting in classic-sounding mic techniques on guitar cabs and snare drums.

The Sphere DLX includes a shockmount, mic stand mount, 25-inch cable, and a carry case. It also comes with Universal Audio’s free IsoSphere software, which can be used to control room coloration for cleaner, more professional recordings, made ideally for bedroom studios or popular isolation filters. Here, you can also choose between mic models, audition mic types, change the polar pattern in any interface and DAW.

The DLX’s counterpart, the Sphere LX, is very much the same unit but with a limited set of features. Coming in at $500 cheaper, it comes with just 20 emulation options, and no shockmount accessory.

Universal Audio’s CEO Bill Putnam Jr. has commented on the UA Sphere DLX and LX microphones. He said: “With our expertise in analog modeling for our UAD plugin platform and Chris’ pedigree in capturing the sound of sought after vintage studio mics, we knew we were on to something special. With the addition of new UA Sphere models to our mic line, we can inspire even more creators with legendary sound.”

Sphere DLX is $1,499 while Sphere LX is $999. Find out more at uaudio.com.