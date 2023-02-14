Universal Audio announces native versions of UAD analogue emulations and three new plugin bundles

The new bundles tailor to “the specific needs” of mix engineers, modern musicians, and producers

Universal Audio has announced that native versions of its UAD analogue emulation plugins are now available, including three new plugin bundles.

Creatives can now have perpetual ownership of select UAD plugins, now on sale via retailers worldwide.

Purchases of its select UAD plugins include both an Apollo Realtime and UAD-2 version, which runs accelerated on Apollo audio interfaces and UAD-2 hardware, and a UAD Native version for Mac and Windows.

Alongside this launch, the brand has curated three new plugin bundles – Diamond Edition, Mix Edition, and Creative Addition – all of which are currently retailing at a lower introductory price.

The Diamond Edition is described as a flagship collection of UAD plugins and instruments, with 28 available in the bundle, including titles from API, Moog, Studer, Lexicon and more. This is now available for an intro of $699, later rising to $999.

Mix Edition provides 23 emulation plugins of classic compressors, channel strips, tape machines and more with brands such as Teletronix, Plutec and others with an introductory price of $599, climbing to $699.

For those hoping for a smaller package, the Creative Edition hosts just ten UAD plugins and instruments for an intro of $349 (rising to $499), which includes reverb, delay, and modulation effects such as the Moog Minimoog, Galaxy Tape Echo, Pure Plate Reverb and an all-new Waterfall Rotary Speaker.

“These UAD plug-ins and instruments are all about recreating the authentic, inspiring sounds of classic studio gear that has been used by Grammy-winning artists for decades,” said CEO and founder, Bill Putnam Jr, in a statement. “We’re excited to open up even more hitmaking audio tools to musicians everywhere.”

Find out more at UAudio.com.