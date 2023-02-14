Universal Audio releases Waterfall Rotary Speaker to emulate the iconic Leslie Type 147

The plugin is described as “the most authentic emulation” of the classic rotary speaker cabinet

Universal Audio has launched the Waterfall Rotary Speaker plugin, which is said to be an “authentic emulation” of the classic Leslie Type 147 rotary speaker cabinet.

The original Leslie cabinet created the classic, pitch-modulating swirl tone heard on decades worth of psychedelic rock, soul, funk, R&B jazz records.

For its brand new emulation of the studio staple, which gained popularity in the late 60s and 70s, UA has captured its complete circuit and tube power amp, as well as its three-dimensional movement for the Waterfall Rotary Speaker plugin.

The plugin hosts presets for vocals, guitar, keyboard, bass and more, and can be purchased natively. Those with subscriptions to the brand’s Spark service will also get access to the new plugin.

Universal Audio highlights the key features of Waterfall as having perfectly positioned mono and stereo vintage mic setups. These let you dial in the perfect sound quickly thanks to an “intuitive user interface and album-ready presets”. There is also authentically emulated tube power amp saturation that delivers rich overtones and harmonics. “Expertly crafted” presets for vocals, guitars, keyboards, and drums are also available.

The Waterfall Rotary Speaker plugin is available now for $199. Go to UAudio.com to find out more.